Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.99. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 5 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on WALD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Waldencast Stock Up 17.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
