Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.99. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 5 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WALD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Up 17.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at $6,689,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

