Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

