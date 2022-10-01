Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

