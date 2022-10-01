Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.92

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPCB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

