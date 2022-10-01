WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $185.46 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $185.46 million and $8.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,940,238,773 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,556,914 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. WAX (The Worldwide Asset eXchange™) is a blockchain ecosystem in the world for NFTs, dApps and video games — providing a way to create, buy, sell and trade both virtual and physical items to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX is a NFT network and has facilitated the trade of millions of NFTs from partners including Topps (Major League Baseball), Capcom (Street Fighter), Funko, Atari, Sony’s Funimation, and famous films (Princess Bride and SAW), world-renowned entertainers (Deadmau5, Weezer and William Shatner), and many more. Furthermore, WAX has innovated vIRL® NFTs, which are different from the standard NFTs. They feature a host of functionalities including app/video game integrations, marketing tools and V-commerce capabilities — linking a vIRL® NFT to a real-world item, so you can transfer ownership without physically shipping anything until a collector is ready to claim it as their own. Every vIRL® NFT is minted on the energy efficient and carbon neutral WAX Blockchain that puts the environment first. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.