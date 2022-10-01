Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $12,839,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,761,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 532,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after buying an additional 95,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 48,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

