Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 73,254 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 660.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after buying an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after buying an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

