Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

