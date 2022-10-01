Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

GD opened at $212.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

