Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

