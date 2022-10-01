Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

