Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on HMST. B. Riley lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.