Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 35,411 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

