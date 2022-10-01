Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,457,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,522. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

