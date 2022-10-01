Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $145,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $703.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

