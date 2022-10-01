Welch & Forbes LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $85,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $39,945,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

