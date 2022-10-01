Welch & Forbes LLC Has $70.14 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $70,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,626. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

