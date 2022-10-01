Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $222.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,962. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $222.61 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

