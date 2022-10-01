Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 8,383 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.14% of Fiserv worth $82,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.57. 3,934,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,444. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

