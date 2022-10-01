Wells Fargo & Company Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $238.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.30. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

