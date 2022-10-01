Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 633,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 793,856 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 73,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 21,182,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

