Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael Larson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $80,861.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of WIA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 123,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,212. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

