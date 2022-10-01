Western Financial Corporation Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

