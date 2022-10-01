Western Financial Corporation Makes New $848,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

EXC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 9,616,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

