Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.89. 1,468,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,533 shares of company stock valued at $31,939,076. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

