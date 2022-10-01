Western Financial Corporation Sells 524 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Western Financial Corporation lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 693,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,779. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

