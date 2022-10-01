Western Financial Corporation Sells 93 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 5.4 %

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,230. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.