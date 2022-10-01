Wings Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $347,855.70 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,257.47 or 0.99975395 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082967 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

