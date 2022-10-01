WINkLink Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $96.40 million and $34.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIN is a TRC20 token issued on the TRON network, which is used in multiple scenarios; WinkLink nodes receive WIN tokens as rewards for providing trusted data, Developers request trusted data by paying WIN to the WinkLink nodes, WIN holders can get involved in community governance and decide its future By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. Telegram | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

