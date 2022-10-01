WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.71

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 34705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $686.04 million, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 549.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

