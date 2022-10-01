WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

DXJS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter.

