Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wise in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of WPLCF opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Wise has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

