WOWswap Trading Down 2.1% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $181,008.97 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004631 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.01619182 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00034745 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

