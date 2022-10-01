Wrapped LUNA Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.14 Million (WLUNA)

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped LUNA Token has a total market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Profile

Wrapped LUNA Token was first traded on December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official website is www.terra.money/#1. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

