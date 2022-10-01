WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.3 days.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.