WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities started coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.73.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

