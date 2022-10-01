X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00273986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00733101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00607086 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

