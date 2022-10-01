Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Cap Reaches $45,650.96

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $45,650.96 and $463.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

