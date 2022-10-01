Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Zano has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00316430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00132700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00043954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,394,479 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.