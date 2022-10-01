Zeepin 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,372.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $189,930.70 and approximately $29,372.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00145089 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.01807907 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

