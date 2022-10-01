Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 2,098,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,811,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.70 million and a P/E ratio of 47.25.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.