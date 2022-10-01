Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04.

