Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 83,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 49,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 70,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

