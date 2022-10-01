Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Palomar worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,164 shares of company stock worth $6,880,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

