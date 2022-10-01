Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $97.89.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

