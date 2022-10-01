ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 897,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. ZimVie’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZimVie stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.17% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

