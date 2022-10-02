17,410 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PMAY opened at $26.80 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.