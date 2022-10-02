19,890 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,374,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,670,000 after purchasing an additional 234,625 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,785. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

