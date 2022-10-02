3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

