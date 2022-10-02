60,680 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. 360 DigiTech comprises about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 55.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 19.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,904,000 after buying an additional 449,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 80.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 1.7 %

QFIN stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

